TARC issues temporary route detours throughout Downtown for June 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC is temporarily implementing route detours in Louisville out of respect for peaceful protests expected throughout Downtown Louisville Saturday.

According to TARC, all stops from Chestnut to Market, and from 2nd to 12th streets will be closed all day on July 25.

Buses will continue running along Broadway and Main, and 1st and 13th streets.

TARC service will return to a regular schedule on July 26.

