TARC investigator says alleged sexual misconduct by former director could rise to levels of 'criminal activity'

The investigator told Metro Councilmembers 6 women have described significant sexual harassment by its former director.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council is shedding more light on the alleged sexual misconduct by TARC’s former director, Ferdinand Risco.

During Tuesday’s Government Oversight and Audit Committee meeting, investigator David Beyer told councilmembers some of the actions could rise to the level of criminal activity.

“I am appalled at what I hear. I am very disgusted. It sickens me to know that this is going on within our city,” Cindi Fowler, who represents District 14, said.

Beyer, who was hired in February, said 6 victims described significant sexual harassment.

He said the victims described Risco as a predator and feared losing their jobs if they spoke up.

Beyer said the TARC board originally agreed to provide information but have now stonewalled him.