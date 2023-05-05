TARC offering free bus rides around Louisville this weekend

This generosity applies to all TARC routes, not just the ones around Churchill Downs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's largest public transit system, TARC, is offering free bus rides throughout this Kentucky Derby weekend.

Blue Moon partnered with TARC 13 years ago, introducing the "Molson Coors' Free Rides" program to Louisville, ensuring Derby-goers have a safe option to get home.

Starting at 4 a.m. on Friday, May 5 until 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, your bus fare will be taken care of in Metro Louisville.

Alison Hanrahan, community affairs manager of Molson Coors, said ensuring those celebrating Louisville's favorite sporting pastime have a free option to get home safely is a crucial part of their alcohol responsibility initiative.

“This annual race is the oldest continuously running sports event in the nation, and Molson Coors is proud to continue our 13-year-long partnership with TARC to provide safe rides throughout the two days of festivities," Hanrahan said.

According to TARC, Molson Coors has provided more than 8 million free rides through partnerships with local transit throughout the country.

“Louisvillians and out-of-town guests alike look forward to this weekend all year long and we are excited to partner with Molson Coors for another activation of the Blue Moon Free Rides program,” said Carrie Butler, executive director, TARC. “As always, TARC will be there to help individuals of all abilities travel to and from their destinations safely.”

Click here to see maps, schedules and plan a free ride in advance.

