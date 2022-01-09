TARC Union 'unanimously' rejects company's final contract offer

The American Transit Union says it asked for a 6% pay increase to all workers followed by a 4% increase the last tow years of the contract.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The union representing TARC employees looking to get better wages says its executive board has denied the company's final contract offer.

Lillian Brents, president of the American Transit Union Local 1447, says the executive board "unanimously" voted to reject the offer.

TARC officials say the package was worth more than $5 million and included a 3% increase to Maintenance and Radio workers, 3.5% increase to Operators and a 1% increase for technicians.

The union asked for an even 6% increase for all workers upfront, then a 4% increase the last two years of the contract.

TARC says it gave a final contract offer in hopes of reaching an agreement before the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement on Aug. 31, a spokesperson said.

Brents says the ATU intends to vote the contract offer down when it is presented to union members on Sept. 9.

TARC will continue to operate under the terms of the existing CBA until the voting process is complete or a new agreement is reached, a TARC spokesperson said.

Here's what else was in TARC’s rejected offer:

A 9% hourly wage increase for mechanics over the life of the contract, bringing the top hourly wage to $29.30

A 7.5% hourly wage increase for coach operators over the life of the contract, bringing the top hourly wage to $28.14

An attendance bonus of $250 per quarter for employees with perfect attendance (excluding vacation, bereavement and military leave)

Overtime pay remains consistent at one and one-half times the straight time basic rate of pay per the current contract language

Keeping in place 95% coverage of health, dental and vision benefits, including for the ATU President

Creating a mechanic master technician position with an hourly wage of up to $37.00

Employees will begin accruing and can begin using sick pay on a monthly basis rather than annually, beginning September 1, 2023

Adding a Juneteenth paid holiday for all employees and a Veterans Day paid holiday for spouses of military personnel on active duty (veterans already receive this paid holiday)

Active duty military personnel will be compensated throughout the entirety of their military leave

Implementing an updated safety plan through the existing TARC Safety Committee, which currently comprises equal TARC management and Union representation, as outlined by the FTA based on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law requirements

Increasing the annual uniform allowance to $450, increasing the annual tool allowance for maintenance employees to $500 and increasing the annual safety shoe allowance for maintenance employees to $250

Increasing coach operator and mechanic trainer pay from $1.45 to $3.00 per hour (in addition to regular hourly wage)

