TARC offering a day of fare-free service to help people get to vaccination sites

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC is joining the effort to get more people vaccinated in Kentuckiana.

On Friday, June 25, TARC and TARC3 will offer fare-free service along all routes, helping people travel to vaccination sites around town.

“If access to vaccination sites is a barrier for some in our community, we want to help with that,” Carrie Butler, TARC Executive Director, said in a release. “Getting vaccinated helps you stay healthy, our community stay healthy, and gets us all back to the things we love as soon as possible.”

TARC said its aim is to help the Louisville area reach a 70% vaccination rate.

The day of free service is part of the national "We Can Do This" vaccination effort.

