LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC Executive Director Ferdinand Risco has resigned, Mayor Greg Fischer announced.

Fischer said he accepted Risco's resignation the morning of Feb. 12.

"An interim director will be named soon, and a search for a permanent director will begin," Fischer said in a statement. "A quality public transit system is critical to our city, and we are committed to a smooth transition."

TARC recently solved their TARC3 paratransit issues after drivers protested and failed to show up to work, leaving people in need stranded.

