LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC executive director Ferdinand Risco Jr. resigned Wednesday morning after several women accused Risco of sexual misconduct.

RELATED: Mayor Fischer: TARC Executive Director resigns

"An interim director will be named soon, and a search for a permanent director will begin," Mayor Greg Fischer wrote in a statement. "A quality public transit system is critical to our city, and we are committed to a smooth transition."

Attorney Thomas Clay said six women approached him over the weekend with allegations against Risco, which included "inappropriate touching, transmitting photographs of his organ, and sexually suggestive texts." Clay said at this time he is not representing any of the women, which include former and current TARC employees along with an independent contractor, he did write an email to Fischer's chief of staff Monday detailing these accusations.

"I think everyone I met with wanted him to be terminated and to get him out of the workplace, and I think that's the main objective, which has been accomplished at this point," Clay said.

In the email, Clay also wrote these women had told him Risco "linked sexual submission to his advances to opportunities for advancement."

"So it was more quid pro quo type situation and obviously it put them in great distress," said Clay. "Losing sleep at night, developing disorders of that kind, it's very troubling and it interferes with their ability to do their job."

Clay said he has not been contacted by anyone in the Metro government with regards to his email.

Risco joined TARC in 2017 but was only appointed by Fischer to the full-time executive director position in April last year.

"The TARC team’s focus remains on providing a high-quality, safe and reliable service that is so crucial to our community’s residents and visitors," TARC board chair Mary Morrow wrote in a statement. "We are working to quickly identify an interim director to work with our wonderful, dedicated team until a permanent director is named. And we plan a national search for a new director who can help TARC continue its trajectory as a leader in the transit industry."

Risco and TARC have also been at the center of controversy in the past two weeks after a dispute between contracted drivers for the TARC3 paratransit service led to some clients being stranded without rides. TARC is in the middle of transitioning from First Transit to MV Transportation as the TARC3 service provider.

"It is absolutely not the service that we want to provide," said Risco at a Metro Council Public Works committee meeting Tuesday. "We absoutely want to make sure customers get the service they expect and demand of us."

Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini wrote in part on Twitter following Risco's resignation: "This shows why the TARC3 transition was such a hot mess. The Director was too busy sexually harassing his staff."

Piagentini, the vice chair of the government oversight committee, also wrote in a separate tweet that he wants to see a full investigation.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.