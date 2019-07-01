LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC riders will notice something new when they get on a bus starting on January 7.

The company is launching an electronic fare collection system called MyTARC.

The system eliminates paper tickets and the fare box, allowing riders to pay for their fare with the tap of a card.

During a special introductory period, the cost of the MyTARC card will be waived if customers load at least $5 onto the card.

Once customers have a MyTARC card, they can register the card online to add funds. Registering the card also helps protect against loss and theft.

Cash is still an option, but rides will be $1.75 (exact change required) compared to $1.50 with the card.

Passengers with a card will also receive a free transfer good for two hours from boarding.

You can get a MyTARC card online or at Union Station at 1000 W. Broadway or the NIA Center at 29th and Broadway.

For more information and to get a MyTARC card, visit the TARC website.