LMPD: One death, multiple injuries reported at TARC bus, SUV crash

An SUV struck a TARC bus that was traveling southbound on Dixie Highway, LMPD said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several injuries and one death have been reported after an SUV collided with a TARC bus on Thursday night.

According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) spokesperson Alicia Smiley, LMPD responded to the call just before 8:30 p.m. at Dixie Highway and W. Lee Street near Algonquin Parkway.

She said an SUV had struck a TARC bus going southbound on Dixie. TARC passengers were taken to local hospitals with what Smiley said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Smiley said the man driving the SUV was taken to University Hospital where he died. Further investigation shows he may have been involved in an earlier hit and run and was speeding away from that scene when he struck the TARC bus on Dixie she said.

She said that driver was identified and was not injured.

The total number of injuries and people involved were not made available. Smiley said more information will be available soon.

