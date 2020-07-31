TARC says driver tests positive for coronavirus, passengers told to monitor themselves for symptoms

The coach operator drove Route 4 during the early afternoon hours on July 21, according to TARC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some TARC passenger may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a coach operator has tested positive for the virus.

The coach operator last worked on July 21st when they became ill. The person was immediately tested and receive the positive results Tuesday, July 28.

Passengers who may have been on the bus during that time are being told to monitor themselves for possible symptoms and to do the following:

If symptoms occur isolate yourself and self-treat at home.

If you become seriously ill, contact your healthcare provider.

If you experience a medical emergency, seek treatment as you would in any other medical emergency.

All TARC riders should be practicing social distancing at all times to avoid exposing themselves and others while on or off TARC buses.

TARC continues to operate for “essential services only, the company says.

There is a face covering requirement for TARC passengers.