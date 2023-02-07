'It was very loud. It was really, really, really loud': Witnesses recount moments TARC bus crashed into Russell neighborhood business

The crash left thousands without power in the area. At one point, LG&E's power outage map showed more than 2,600 people were left in the dark.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many couldn't help but look on -- near Market Street and 22nd Street -- at the site of a TARC bus pummeled in the side of a local business.

According to a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a driver, heading southbound on 22nd Street, ran a red light before crashing into the TARC bus, which was westbound on Market Street. The TARC bus then crashed into Clippa City Barbershop, which was closed at the time.

According to LMPD, the bus driver and two passengers riding on the bus at the time were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The driver of the car and a passenger were also treated at the hospital.

The crash left thousands without power in the area. At one point, LG&E's power outage map showed more than 2,600 people were left in the dark.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, line crews continue to make progress, cleaning up the scene which spans a block. As of now, most in the Russell neighborhood have seen their power restored.

"Lights were out for several hours everywhere," Kimberly Hayes, who witnessed the crash, said. "It was just really scary."

The TARC bus was towed away from the scene around 5 p.m. Though, at the time, car bumpers, wires, a downed utility pole and more could be seen strewn across the roadway.

"It was very loud. It was really, really, really, really loud," Nakia Murphy, who also witnessed the accident, said.

Murphy was on her way to the store and just feet from where it happened.

"It was really scary for me because once the accident actually happened, we were all over there trying to get the people out the car," Murphy said.

"It's really sad. I hope the barber shop has insurance," Hayes said. "A lot of damage [was] caused because of negligence."

While neighbors are thankful everyone will make a full recovery, they all agree the loss of a beloved business is heartbreaking.

"That man had lost his business," Bruce Carney, a witness, said. "Just because you got a guy driving like he's on a race track."

All five witnesses WHAS11 spoke with said the driver of the car that crashed into the TARC bus was driving recklessly just before the incident.

"The livelihood of those who own the shop -- it's going to be costly," Hayes said. "People are going to be impacted by this, evidently."

