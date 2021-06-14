TARC executive director reveals goals, new projects for fiscal year

Carrie Butler laid out the transit system’s budget during a Metro Council committee hearing Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC’s new executive director has revealed her goals and projects for the next fiscal year.

She would like to get new vehicles, continue renovations of the dispatch office, install solar panels and to get the bus bar a new heating and air system.

Butler was also asked about the disabled community’s complaints about delays and inconsistencies of the TARC 3 bus services.

“The biggest challenge is the number of drivers available for TARC 3 and fixed routes so I have said I can hire 100 people today, and we are actively engaged in a campaign,” she said. “I hope you’ve seen some of our billboards.”

Metro Council must give the budget proposal final approval.

