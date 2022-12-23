TARC to resume regular service on Saturday morning

The service was suspended on Friday at 8 p.m. because the buses were breaking down on their routes due to the extreme cold.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority River City (TARC) is running on its regular schedule today.

Officials say on demand rides won't be available and routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice.

The service was suspended on Friday at 8 p.m. because the buses were breaking down on their routes due to the extreme cold.

According to a press release, extreme cold and icy roads are likely to impact service. TARC officials are advising people to check the Transit app or Google Maps for the most accurate arrival times.

Officials say TARC3 paratransit service will also be operating, but trips may be running late due to road conditions.

"Our main concern is the safety of our passengers and drivers. Please cancel unwanted trips in advance (as soon as you decide not to travel). That helps TARC3 schedule vehicles effectively," Jenny Recktenwald, director of marketing and communications, said.

The TARC3 reservations line will be operating from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.