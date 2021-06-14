Missing mail in Hillview? Police say it may have been stolen

The department said some people were stealing mail from mailboxes in Tanyard Springs between Saturday and Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you live in Tanyard Springs and were expecting some mail or a package but didn't get it, you may want to contact the Hillview Police Department. The department posted on Facebook over the weekend, alerting residents of several thefts in the area.

The department said a group of people opened up several mailboxes in Tanyard Springs and stole mail between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Some of the mail was left behind and officers have already been in contact with their rightful owners. However, the department believes that more people may still be missing mail.

If you believe that your mail was stolen and you haven't been contacted by police yet, you are encouraged to get in touch with the department. Police are also looking for any Ring or security camera video that could help them identify the people responsible.

Good Morning! We hope everyone is having a wonderful, albeit hot and muggy weekend! Tanyard Springs residents - At... Posted by Hillview Police Department on Sunday, June 13, 2021

Hillview Police said Officer Seda is the primary investigating officer for this report, but a follow-up can be performed by any officer if you reference the report number, which is #HPD21-000480.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.