I-71S reopens in Henry County after crash, vehicle fire

The interstate was shut down for nearly 24 hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-71 South in Henry County is now open according to TRIMARC.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, a tanker truck crashed and caught fire on I-71 near Pendleton in Henry County.

Lanes in both directions on I-71 as well as parts of I-265 in Jefferson County were shut down for several hours as police investigated the crash.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the southbound lanes of I-71 will remain closed for up to 10 more hours, through the evening rush hour. Drivers can take a detour from exit 28 to KY 153 (Pendleton Road) to U.S. 42 West to I-265.

KSP said there were minor injuries, and EMS transported two people to the hospital. They have since been released.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.