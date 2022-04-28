I-71S to remain closed in Henry County through the evening after crash, vehicle fire

According to Kentucky State Police, the truck was carrying liquid nitrogen but is no longer an explosive hazard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Travelers taking I-71 through Henry County may need to find an alternate route Thursday. All southbound lanes of I-71 near Pendleton will be closed through most of the day and evening.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, a tanker truck crashed and caught fire on I-71 near Pendleton in Henry County. According to Kentucky State Police, the truck was carrying liquid nitrogen.

Lanes in both directions on I-71 as well as parts of I-265 in Jefferson County were shut down for several hours as police investigated the crash.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the southbound lanes of I-71 will remain closed for up to 10 more hours, through the evening rush hour. Drivers can take a detour from exit 28 to KY 153 (Pendleton Road) to U.S. 42 West to I-265.

KSP said there were minor injuries, and EMS transported two people to the hospital. They have since been released.

Editor's Note: Kentucky State Police initially said the truck was carrying liquid hydrogen. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet later said it was carrying liquid nitrogen. This version has been corrected.

