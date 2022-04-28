Tanker truck crashed, caught fire on I-71

According to Kentucky State Police, the truck was carrying liquid hydrogen but is no longer an explosive hazard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, a tanker truck crashed and caught fire on I-71 near Pendleton in Henry County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the truck was carrying liquid hydrogen but is not leaking and is no longer an explosive hazard.

Parts of I-71 in Henry County and I-265 in Jefferson County are closed right now, but the northbound lanes are now open.

However, the southbound lanes of I-71 at MM 26.5 in Henry County could be closed for another 5 to 6 hours according to TRIMARC.

