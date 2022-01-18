'I Need Help' jail recordings reveal final pleas from Ta'Neasha Chappell

Ta'Neasha Chappell told Jackson County Jail staff, "I need help," at least 14 times leading up to her death on July 16.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ta'Neasha Chappell died in Jackson County Jail custody on July 16. Newly-released audio held her repeated calls for help in the hours before her death.

The recordings were obtained through the Chappell family's attorney, Sam Aguiar, who subpoenaed Indiana State Police. He told WHAS11 News the files are unedited and complete calls from Chappell's cell.

It began Thursday night, July 15, 2021. The 23-year-old said into her intercom, "I'm throwing up blood."

She said it was the second time that day.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's report detailed the events, as heard in the recordings. According to that report, an employee checked on Chappell and did not see blood when they went in her cell.

Later that night, after lockdown, her cellmate called for help saying, "My bunkie is back here throwing up."

In the next 13 hours, Chappell told jail staff, "I need to go to the hospital," at least six times and, "I need help," at least 14 times.

The prosecutor reported jail staff went to Chappell's cell to check on her five times that night. At 8:45 the next morning, it said a nurse found her vitals were normal. By 1 p.m., it said she was placed in a private holding cell and checked on repeatedly.

At 3:15 p.m. they called an ambulance. She got to the closest medical center at 4 p.m.

Documents show medical staff started an IV and ordered tests but she died around 5:45 p.m.

The report showed staff at the Schneck Medical Center had a range of theories for what caused her death, from Sickle Cell Disease to the possible ingestion of Anti-Freeze. But, a forensic pathologist could not prove those theories.

An autopsy found her manner of death was "undetermined."

In October, her family filed suit against seven Jackson County Jail employees, a police commander in the jail and Sheriff Rick Meyer. WHAS11 News reached out to Meyer for comment on Monday and did not hear back.

In December, the county prosecutor found "no crimes were committed" in the death of Ta'Neasha Chappell.

Her family's suit is ongoing.

