Family of Louisville woman who died while in custody at southern Indiana jail holds protest in hopes of getting more information in case

Two weeks after the family of Ta'Neasha Chappell were notified of her death, they told WHAS11 News they still don't have any information on how she died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family of a Louisville woman who died while in the custody of the Jackson County Jail said they will continue to say her name.

Ta’Neasha Chappell died on July 16 as she was being transported to a Seymour hospital. Officers said they discovered her unconscious in a cell.

Family held a small demonstration at Jefferson Square Park, wearing shirts remembering Chappell with her name and stories printed on fliers as they traveled through parts of downtown.

There hasn’t been any progress in the investigation and the family said during the march that they have not been provided any updates.

With the march, Chappell’s family said they are hoping to keep pressure on the officials to find out how the 23-year-old died.

"We really as immediate family have not had the opportunity to grieve yet. A reason being we're just really focused on getting justice for my sister. We are really focused on what happened,” a family member said.

The family has since hired attorneys to represent them on the case including Sam Aguiar, Ben Crump and Lonita Baker – all who represented Breonna Taylor’s family.

Those attorneys have requested a second, independent autopsy.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.