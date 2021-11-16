Family rallies for justice months after Louisville woman dies while in custody of Jackson County Jail

Family and supporters gathered at the Jackson County Courthouse demanding answers in the July death of 23-year-old Ta'Neasha Chappell.

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana —

More than 100 people rallied outside of the Jackson County Courthouse in southern Indiana, calling for answers in Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death.

The Louisville native died in the custody of the Jackson County Jail on July 16, 2021 after she was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.

From the beginning, Chappell’s family members suspected she had been poisoned.

According to medical records, an ER report done at the medical center revealed doctors had a “concern the patient may have ingested ethylene glycol or methanol,” confirming the family’s fear.

Roneasha Murrell, Chappell’s sister, called for the Jackson County Jail to be held accountable for her death.

“Jackson County Jail and any other participants in my sister’s death must face charges,” she said.

Family members are demanding the jail to release any video surveillance from Chappell was held in the jail.

Makayla Smith, who was incarcerated at the same time as Chappell, said they spent all their time together. She said Chappell was the victim of racist remarks, often being called the “N-word.”

“Everyone was just making it about color – they would say “don’t this ****** do that to you, don’t let that ****** do this,” she explained.

Indiana State Police is investigating Chappelle's case.

WHAS11 News reached out to the Indiana State Police and the Jackson County Jail for comment, but did not hear back.

