Put your golf skills to the test at the Kentucky Derby Festival Hole-In-One Golf Contest

The 32nd Stock Yards Bank Kentucky Derby Festival Hole-In-One Golf Contest opens Thursday, April 14, and goes through Sunday, April 24.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's time to take your shot at $1 million!

The 32nd Stock Yards Bank Kentucky Derby Festival Hole-In-One Golf Contest opens Thursday, April 14, and goes through Sunday, April 24.

The contest will be at the Seneca Golf Course Driving Range off of Pee Wee Reese Road.

Qualifying rounds will last for 9 days, and Semi-Final rounds will be on Sunday, April 24.

The preliminary competition opens from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day from April 14-22, except for April 17 since the course will be closed for Easter and April 23 when it's closed for Thunder Over Louisville.

The last day for preliminary rounds is April 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then the Semi-Finals begin that day at 6 p.m.

The 10 closest shots to the hole each day will advance to the Semi-Final round, but any hole-in-one shots will advance straight to the Finals.

The cost is $1 per shot daily. But, there are 2 shots for $1 specials on the following days:

Senior Days (62+): Weekdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Weekdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Junior Day (under 18): Saturday, April 16

Saturday, April 16 First Responders & Veterans Day: Monday, April 18

Monday, April 18 Ladies Day: Tuesday, April 19

Tuesday, April 19 College Day: Wednesday, April 20

You can also get 10 free golf balls with the purchase of a $7 Pegasus Pin at the event.

There are 56 positions in the Finals, which will be held Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Seneca Golf Course Hole #8.

If no hole-in-one is awarded during the Grand Prize round, then whoever comes closest to the hole during the Finals will win a $5,000 prize.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.