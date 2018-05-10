LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If you have been wanting to adopt a furry friend, Oct. 6 is the day to do it.

As part of the Bissell Pet Foundation's National Empty the Shelters event, you can take home a pet from the Kentucky Humane Society and pay no adoption fees.

More than 100 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are looking for their forever homes.

During the event, the Humane Society's East Campus on Lyndon Lane will be open 10 a.m. -5 p.m. and adoption centers at Feeders Supply stores will be open 9 a.m.-9p.m.

