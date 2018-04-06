LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Kingdom’s suspended roller coaster, called “T3,” was cleared to reopen on June 4 by Kentucky state ride inspectors.

The ride was closed on Saturday, June 2, when one train bumped into the preceding train in the station.

Kentucky Kingdom said it is suspected that T3’s automatic electronic control system may have been affected by a lightning strike during the severe thunderstorms that occurred last Thursday.

Due to the coaster having many redundant safety systems, the braking system was still essentially intact, the amusement park said. Therefore, there was only minor contact between the trains that left some cosmetic damage.

The park has removed T3’s second train from the track for some paint touch-up and the coaster will operate with one train for the time being.

Once the second train is returned to the track, state ride inspectors will return to check the ride and recertify it for two-train operation.

