New supper-club inspired restaurant opens in Galt House tower

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Swizzle Dinner & Drinks served its first customers Thursday night during its grand opening at Louisville’s Galt House Hotel. The restaurant, described as “a supper-club inspired eatery,” is part of the hotel’s major renovation project.

According to a press release, Swizzle was inspired by a downtown Louisville restaurant of the same name that operated in the 1940s and 50s. The restaurant’s wide menu features prime steaks, local produce and a variety of seafood.

“We are thrilled to finally welcome diners into our beautiful new restaurant,” said Scott Shoenberger, president and CEO of the Al J. Schneider Co. “Everything from the menu to the décor to the views were designed with our guests’ comfort and enjoyment in mind, and we couldn’t be happier with the way the team brought the vision to life.”

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, guests that make a dinner reservation for two between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2 will receive a complimentary overnight stay at the Galt House.

Swizzle replaced Rivue Restaurant & Lounge, which closed its doors in July 2019 after 13 years of service. The signature revolving restaurant was known for its spectacular views above the Ohio River, which Swizzle has now inherited.

The Galt House Hotel unveiled its $80 million renovation plan in April 2018 and renovations are set to continue through 2021.

