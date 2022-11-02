Developers preserve site's history while bringing new life to St. Joseph neighborhood

Swiss Hall has been a staple of the St. Joseph's community for years and it's ready for a new role with residential properties available to rent now.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A historic area of Louisville is seeing a change as developers work to preserve it - while also making it something new.

Swiss Hall has been a staple of the St. Joseph's community for years and it's ready for a new role. Nearly 100 years of history are packed into this site. From an event space, to a police lodge, to residential living, Swiss Hall is seeing what a new wave of residents has to offer.

"We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," said Margaux Hall, Project Manager for Underhill Associates.

Hale said preserving the site's history was at the forefront of their minds.

"To date, Underhill Associates has not bulldozed one building," Hall said.

The Swiss Village neighborhood includes 18 apartments along with 23 homes, all available for rent. Partners said this is the next step to bringing life back to the site.

"It's been great to see how the building at one point was underutilized and kind of revitalize and bring back that life into this building while also adding something new to it as well," said John Hunzicker, the operations manager for Underhill Associates.

The original building was home to Swiss settlers who used the space as a meeting hall. It then had a brief stint as a police lodge. Today, it's making a way for people once again.

"Ultimately what the neighborhood decided is they wanted a community, they wanted it to remain a neighborhood," said Hale.

Developers said they want the St. Joseph community to be involved in the project as well, hoping it will be an opportunity to add more density to the area.

"We're about feeding the community with what is appropriate, what is wanted, we want to be a member of the neighborhood," said Hale.

