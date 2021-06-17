Kentucky Kingdom & Hurricane Bay hosting 'World’s Largest Swim Lesson'

The water park will offer free, 30-minute swimming lessons for children of families that have purchased park admission.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom is partnering with the World Waterpark Association to host the 12th Annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™ in Louisville.

On Thursday, June 17, Kentucky Kingdom will offer free, 30-minute swimming lessons in the Hurricane Bay waterpark for children of families that have purchased park admission. The purpose of the initiative is to combat drownings – the leading cause of unintended, injury-related death of children ages 1-4 years old.

"Our own aquatic staff will be teaching. Our lifeguards go through extensive training and certification programs, so they'll be here on site today to give lessons to anyone who's interested," Carly Uglow, Kentucky Kingdom's marketing manager said.

The swimming lesson will be held at 2 p.m. You can purchase tickets to Kentucky Kingdom online at kentuckykingdom.com

The annual event was created to spread the word that swimming lessons save lives, as participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning for kids ages one to four by 88%.

Kentucky Kingdom is joining hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and waterparks worldwide in supporting the fight against this preventable tragedy. Since its inception, more than 320,000 children and adults have participated in WLSL lessons.

