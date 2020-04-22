LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sweet Peaches will begin offering free soup to people in west Louisville every Wednesday, Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, owner Pamela Haines said she will offer a special soup she makes to help boost the immune system to any one in the area. Haines said her decision to give out free food came after she saw reports on how the African American community is contracting and dying from the coronavirus faster than any other community.

Like many small business owners, Haines said her business is struggling economically, but said she felt like she wanted to do something to help the community. She will offer the soup every Wednesday at the same time.

Sweet Peaches is located at 1800 W Muhammad Ali Blvd, and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

