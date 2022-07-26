Metro Police SWAT officers sue for overtime pay

As many as 41 current and former members said they are due backpay and LMPD's on-call policy violates labor laws.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The civil trial has begun in the case involving members of Louisville Metro Police’s SWAT team.

At least 41 current and former members said they are due a lot of overtime pay.

They claim the department’s on-call policy violates labor laws.

That limits personal activities and the SWAT members said the city should pay for that time.

On-call team members are only paid for the time they spend responding to calls.

The case began on July 20.

