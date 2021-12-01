No injuries after SWAT team responds to home in Tyler Park

LMPD said EMS were responding to a medical emergency when shots were fired and a woman barricaded herself inside a home on Bates Court.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A SWAT situation in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood ended peacefully Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

Beth Ruoff, an LMPD spokesperson, said the situation started sometime in the evening at a home in the 1200 block of Bates Court near Barret Ave. EMS arrived to respond to a medical emergency when shots were fired inside the home.

The LMPD SWAT team was called in to assist. SWAT went into the home and found a woman inside. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of a medical condition.

No one was injured in the incident. Ruoff said LMPD is currently investigating.

