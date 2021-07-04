Police investigate suspicious package at Jeffersontown Kroger, store evacuated

In a statement, Kroger said the store was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" after "a suspicious package was left unattended."

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — The Jeffersontown Police Department is investigating a suspicious package at the Kroger store in the 9000 block of Taylorsville Rd.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed LMPD's Bomb Squad is also at the scene to assist in the investigation.

In a statement, Kroger said the store was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" after "a suspicious package was left unattended."

According to police, a customer was shopping, placed the package down and continued shopping before leaving the store. This caught the attention of other customers and store employees.

Kroger plans to reopen the store to customers when it is safe to do so.

