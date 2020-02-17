HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A police chase, which started in Kentucky, ended in Harrison Co., Ind. with one woman dead and her husband in critical condition. The incident happened February 16 near the intersection of State Road 135 and Highway 62.

According to the Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are Alisha Star Lewis, 32, and Brandon Lewis, 34, from Mammoth Cave, Ky.

Officials said the chase began with a stolen SUV in Breckinridge Co. and came to a stop in Harrison Co. where authorities used stop sticks. Once stopped, at least one of the suspects fired on officers, and officers fired back. Both suspects were armed.

Alisha was pronounced dead at the scene. Harrison Co. authorities said she took her own life.

Brandon was taken to UofL hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Following the incident, Sheriff Nick Smith said, “We are thankful that the officers utilized their training to return fire and safely go home to their families tonight. Any loss of life is not taken lightly by law enforcement and our hearts go out to the families of the police officers as well as the families of the suspects.”

PREVIOUS: 1 dead, 1 injured after officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

More from WHAS11.com:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.