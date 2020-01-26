HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is wanted in connection with vandalism in Henry County.

Troopers say on Jan. 9, the suspect shattered windows of several businesses including that of a fireworks store and a bank in the Pendleton community.

Bank video surveillance captured the suspect on camera, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 5 at (502) 532-6363.

