LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A shooting investigation is underway in Shively as a suspect was shot by an officer at Grandview and San Jose.

Shively Police Chief Kevin Higdon said they got a report of a suspicious person at 10:10 a.m. Police arrived and engaged with the suspect but the suspect then ran away and officers followed.

At one point during the chase, the suspect pointed a weapon at the officers.

An officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and was alert, according to Higdon.

He said body camera video is available, no exact word in when it would be released.

Higdon said officers recognized the suspect and they said he frequents the area.

No officers were injured in this incident. Higdon said the officer who shot the suspect was checked out at a hospital, as a precautionary measure.

