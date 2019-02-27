ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An investigation is underway after a suspect is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Elizabethtown.

According to Kentucky State Police, several police departments responded to a chase that started in Elizabethtown and ended in LaRue County outside of Sonora, Kentucky.

An Elizabethtown police officer fired shots at the suspect.

KSP says the suspect was transported to University Hospital in Louisville for several gunshot wounds. That person has not been identified.

Police confirmed no other officers were injured and they are not looking for any other suspects.