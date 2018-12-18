Scott County, Ind. (WHAS11) - Benjamin Eads appeared in court Monday afternoon, where he learned the charges he facing in connection with a police chase, resulting in the death of Charlestown police officer Ben Bertram on Dec 12.

Eads, 35 years-old, showed little emotion in the courtroom as the judge informed him he's facing four felony charges. He's charged with resisting law enforcement leading to death, auto theft, escape and driving with a suspended license.

He was on home incarceration out of Clark Co. at the time of the incident, which led to the escape charge.

An investigation by Indiana State Police given to the court also revealed Eads admitted to detectives he stole a car and then led Officer Bertram on a chase, that resulted in the crash.

The court is also seeking a habitual offender enhancement penalty against Eads for four prior, unrelated felony convictions. Those include battery against a public safety official in 2017 and resisting law enforcement in 2007.

With a public defender Monday afternoon, Eads pleaded not guilty to the charges. His bond was set at $100,000 full-cash. His next court appearance is set for Feb. 2019.

