LMPD: Suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound as U.S. Marshals attempt to serve warrant

A police spokesperson said U.S. Marshals attempted to serve an arrest warrant for an assault suspect Friday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant at a home in the Shawnee neighborhood on Friday, police said.

A police spokesperson said U.S. Marshals, along with LMPD detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals task force, attempted to serve an arrest warrant for an assault suspect in the 3600 block of W. Jefferson St. around 3 p.m.

When they knocked and announced their presence, they heard a gunshot from inside the home. The suspect, an 18-year-old woman, was found deceased inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to LMPD.

No U.S. Marshals or LMPD officers fired their weapons.

The Public Integrity Unit is investigating, which is standard procedure if a weapon is fired while LMPD officers are on the scene.

Editor's note: During a press conference, LMPD corrected their original statement that the warrant was for a homicide suspect to say they were an assault suspect. The story has been updated to reflect this correction made by police.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.