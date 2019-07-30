LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police say a call to check out domestic trouble led to a police chase involving a stolen cruiser.

LMPD says an officer was on a call on Donerail Way in Valley Station when a suspect jumped into the officer’s cruiser and drove off.

Officers followed the suspect to UPS on Grade Lane where he got out of the vehicle and ran off.

Police caught up with him when he tried to climb a fence.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

His charges will include fleeing and evading, wanton endangerment and theft.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.