LMPD: Suspect arrested after exchanging fire with officer

A release from an Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said the incident began around 1 p.m. when an officer tried to pull over a stolen car at 22nd and Garland.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in custody and officers are looking for another after police say shots were exchanged in the California neighborhood.

A release from an Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said the incident began around 1 p.m. when an officer tried to pull over a stolen car at 22nd and Garland. Police say the driver did not stop and later crashed the car.

The two men inside the car ran away. That's when investigators say one of the men fired at the officer and the officer returned fire.

No one was injured during the incident.

The man who police suspect fired at the officer was taken into custody but the other man ran off.

If you have any information in this case, you're asked to call police at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.