Susan G. Komen's Race for the Cure goes virtual

Due to the pandemic, Kentucky participants who normally fundraise to find a cure for breast cancer had a different approach this year.

The Susan G. Komen Kentucky Race for the Cure went virtual this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation combined both the Louisville and Lexington races and allowed all participants to do the race on their own.

Participants posted photos and videos throughout the day on social media.

Komen Kentucky honored and awarded the top fundraising teams on their social media channels.

The annual race raises money to fight breast cancer.

