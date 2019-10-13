LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On a chilly Saturday morning, thousands of people in pink gathered together at Cardinal Stadium for a united cause. For the last 24 years, survivors, families, and allies have been racing to try and end breast cancer at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

The Susan G. Komen foundation has been helping thousands of families throughout the years, primarily in fighting to reduce breast cancer deaths by 50% by 2026. The foundation also helps families in the community with their most critical needs.

RELATED: New community home coming to Louisville for women battling cancer

Thousands of survivors, supported by friends and loved ones, opened up about their journeys, and how much the Race for the Cure means to them.

“Everybody and all the pink. I just love the pink. All the men in the pink and the pink wigs – I just love it,” Dorinda Jackson said.

Barbara Lewis, a 1-year survivor, was emotional about her journey.

WHAS

“This time last year, I was burning,” she said. After going through surgery and suffering through other illnesses, she ended up at Frazier Rehab, unable to walk. Today, she is thrilled that she can walk, jog, and even run.

“It’s by God’s grace that I’m making it every day,” she said.

The volunteers at the Race for the Cure are just as passionate as the participants. One man, who preferred to identify himself as the “Pink Crusader”, has been volunteering for 13 years.

“I wouldn’t miss this,” he said. Dressed head-to-toe in hot pink, he said he was hopeful for what the Race for the Cure could look like in the future.

“One day we’ll have these events that are annual reunions where we can celebrate where [breast cancer] was defeated,” he said.

WHAS

After 24 years, the Race for the Cure is truly about establishing and encouraging a supportive community.

“The Race for the Cure brings people from all walks of life together,” said Lynda Weeks, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Kentucky.

RELATED: Historic clock tower goes pink for breast cancer awareness

“They support each other, they share stories, they cry, they laugh.”

Officials said that around 9,000 people crossed the finish line at this year's race. All of the money raised from Saturday’s race will go toward funding local services like education, screenings, and treatment.

For more information and to donate, visit KomenKentucky.org.

PHOTOS: Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure 2019

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.