LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members gathered at St. Paul United Methodist Church to discuss human trafficking and how it affects the area.

During the conference, experts and survivors taught others how to spot victims of human trafficking and how to help.

Officials with St. Paul say the conference is the result of the growing number of trafficking cases here in Kentucky.

“The issue surrounding human trafficking and prostitution and all forms of exploitations in fact are getting worse – the numbers are getting greater,” Jeanette Westbrook, a social worker and human rights advocate, said.

According to the Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force, in 2018 there were 787 incidents involving 949 alleged victims since 2013.

Jefferson County accounted for 156 of those incidents.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.