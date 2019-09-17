LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the frantic search for a 4-year-old girl, Louisville Metro Police say the man she was found with had nothing to do with her disappearance. At a media conference Tuesday, September 17, police said the 4-year-old Lyric Rushin wandered out on her own after she was last seen at her home on 27th and Elliott.

Police say Rushin’s mother put her to bed and woke up later to discover Rushin was gone. The mother told police all doors were locked and there was no forced entry into the home overnight.

According to police, Lyric Rushin was reported missing at 3:24 a.m. Monday September 16, though the family said she was last seen at around 1 a.m.

WHAS11 News obtained surveillance video from a business near 41st and Market where Rushin was found with an unidentified man around 9 a.m. Monday, September 16.

The surveillance video appears to show the 4-year-old wearing black and walking and following behind an unknown man wearing a red jacket. It is not confirmed if the man she appears to be following is the same man she was later found with.

"The detectives continue to follow up on all leads to try to determine what took place in these hours that this juvenile was missing,” Major Josh Hasch at Louisville Metro Police said.



With the help of social media and the community, police said they received dozens of calls after the girl was located.

“We can't stress enough how important the community involvement was in helping locate this girl,” Hasch said. “People from all over the neighborhood and family members came out supporting the family and supporting us.”

Police said the man Rushin was found with was not arrested and is not facing charges.

When Rushin was found, she was examined at Norton Children’s Hospital. Officials said she showed no signs physical injuries, but they are not ruling out foul play just yet.

"We are not ruling out on anything because we need to make sure that we do right by this young lady,” Hasch said. “We need to ensure that nothing took place and try to find out what exactly did go on.”

Police are talking to neighbors and business owners starting at 27th and Elliot and are making their way down to 41st and Market. They are hoping nearby cameras could help explain what took place while the girl was missing and how she ended up two miles from her home. Police encourage anyone who knows anything to call 574-LMPD.

