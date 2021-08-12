Surprise deliveries at Baptist Health Louisville

Employees were greeted by special visitors bringing plenty of sweet treats to show their appreciation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of employees at Baptist Health Louisville got a surprise visit this week from some familiar faces holding bags of sweet treats.

A group of 35 retired nurses and administrators put their money together and bought cookies, candy and a variety of other snacks to split between all the departments at the hospital. They then split up into groups across campus, delivering praise and goodie bags to those who've worked through COVID. Cheryl Stout, a former Baptist Health nursing director, was one of the organizers who made the deliveries Tuesday morning.

"It was hard work when we were here, but it's nothing compared to what they're going through. It's just astronomical. I can't imagine the stress they're under," Stout said.

Chantel Metcalf is a charge nurse on 5 North.

"We don't expect it. We know we're here to do a job and take care of our patients. But when you have people who've been in our position and recognize the fight's still going on, that it's still a struggle for us on a daily basis, it means something. It's not overlooked. It means a lot to us," Metcalf said.

Metcalf and her team usually work with stroke and cardiac patients, but since the pandemic, her floor has provided care for the overflow of COVID patients. Even today, she says they make up half her unit.

