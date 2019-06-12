Plans for Louisville's $ 4 million surplus will stay as planned after a Metro Budget Committee meeting on Dec. 5.

The committee voted to give $300,000 to LMPD to move up a recruiting class from June to May, put $2.7 million into the pension fund over three years and put $1 million into a rainy day fund.

RELATED: LMPD Chief Conrad updates Public Safety Committee on reorganization

The surplus is from the last fiscal year that ended in June, not the most recent budget with millions in cuts.

During their discussion, some members asked about moving up a recruiting class more quickly, but Major Paul Humphrey who oversees training says they've had to restart the application process.

"When we normally get about 600 applicants, we've had over 1200 for this process because we've opened it up three times. To give you an idea, those applicants are no longer in our pool. We are all the way down to about 90 people again out of 1200 when we normally get that. These people have moved on with their lives because they are not going to wait," Major Humphrey said.

This ordinance now goes to a vote before the full council next week.

RELATED: What is the city planning to do with its $4 million surplus?

RELATED: Mayor proposes plan for Louisville's $4M year-end surplus

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.





