LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pair of Army veterans that started as strangers will soon be sharing more than war stories. A kidney transplant surgery is scheduled in New York City one week from Wednesday.

Johnny Lowery and Brandon Vincent met by chance after a phone call that would save Lowery’s life.

“I love him to death. He's like a brother to me. He is a brother to me,” said Lowery.

Lowery was diagnosed with kidney disease over seven years ago and has been on dialysis for more than five years.

It was at a traffic light at Bardstown Road where he came across Vincent.

“I pulled up behind him and he had a truck outfitted with custom t-shirt sign on it,” he explained.

Lowery and his wife had talked about getting t-shirts that would read: “Veteran in Need of a Kidney -- O Positive.”

“I called him and fate went from there.”

The two clicked immediately. Vincent was also O Positive and wanted to give him a kidney.

The surgery was originally scheduled for February, but Lowery had diabetic issues forcing it to be pushed back to May.

“It was tough for me, I can't imagine. I can't imagine what it would be for him,” said Vincent.

“I thought I would probably die on dialysis and to know that I'm down to my last couple treatments, hopefully, if everything turns out okay. I'm just ecstatic,” Lowery said.

As it turns out, Lowery wouldn't need that t-shirt after all, but Vincent made one anyway that reads: Living Donor Project. He hopes it will inspire others to help people with kidney disease.

“It's not going to kill you, it's not going to put you down for years and years, and you can conduct a functional, normal life, the more people that might help,” he said.

Vincent leaves for New York on Sunday and Lowery leaves on Monday.

There will be several weeks of recovery, but then they’re headed home hopefully with a better bill of health.

“I just want to have a normal life again,” Lowery said.

Through an act of kindness, giving a kidney is also a huge commitment. Vincent told WHAS11 News he will be out of work for two months because of the surgery. As he supports Lowery and donates his organ, he’s asking others if they could help support his family and donate money. If you would like to help, click here.