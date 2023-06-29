Kentucky universities weigh in on Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action

Local universities said they're still reviewing the details of the high court's decision, but there is a collective support to maintain an inclusive college campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It didn't take long for several of Kentucky's major universities to weigh in after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling striking down affirmative action, heavily restricting the consideration of race in the college admissions process.

The consensus among the University of Louisville, Bellarmine University, and the University of Kentucky is a promise to prioritize diversity among their student body, faculty and staff.

Local universities said they're still reviewing the details of the high court's decision, but there is collective support to maintain an inclusive college campus.

In a statement, UofL said, "Through legally permissible means, we will continue to foster and sustain an environment of inclusiveness that empowers all to achieve their highest potential."

At Bellarmine, a spokesperson said the university "takes and will continue to take a holistic approach when reviewing applications for admission" to ensure every applicant is considered based on accomplishments both in and out of the classroom.

As for UK, the university in Lexington provided the clearest picture of a potential path forward, saying, "It appears we can consider an applicant's discussion of how race has affected their life."

No university WHAS11 contacted would go on camera for an interview, but UofL Pan-African Studies Professor Dr. Ricky L. Jones did share his thoughts.

"The question is, what is Black America going to do? How are we going to respond to this?" he asked. "Because the message that we're getting in a lot of these places is that neither we nor our children are really welcome in these spaces. This isn't just concerning, it's terrifying."

Meanwhile, J. Michael Brown, the chief of staff at Simmons College of Kentucky, said the majority of the high court wants "to seek to adhere to some originalist view that the constitution is color blind."

"And certainly if you just read the words, it may be viewed as being color blind, but in effect, it has never been color blind," Brown said. "Ignoring race will not equalize a society that is racially unequal."

The Louisville Urban League also responded on Thursday, saying, "Striking down affirmative action policies in higher education harms young people who deserve an opportunity to learn, grow, and become, not be shut out of America's promise."

The Kentucky universities we spoke to say they'll continue to look over the details of the decision to measure the exact impact moving forward -- and of course, to be prepared to fully comply with the new directive.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.