FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A judge has granted supporters of a measure that would expand Kentucky's Constitution to bolster rights for crime victims the right to intervene in a lawsuit seeking to keep the proposal off the November ballot, or that its votes not be counted.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports a motion filed to intervene in the lawsuit was approved Monday.

MORE: Mayor, Metro Council endorse Marsy's law

MORE: Community advocate Chris 2X given Marsy’s Law distinction

The Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers filed the lawsuit, claiming the ballot question is vague and doesn't fully explain how the law would affect the criminal justice system and other parts of the Constitution.

Known as Marsy's Law, the proposal would expand the rights of crime victims. The Kentucky House has voted to put the proposal on the ballot. The secretary of state's deadline to order printing of ballots is Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.