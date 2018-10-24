HARDIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is raising money for a beloved goat—who is known to hang around part of I-65, in Elizabethtown. He was recently injured in a traffic mishap.

While Houdini the goat is recovering from his injuries at the Hardin County Animal Shelter, the sheriff’s office is offering a way to help Houdini and visibly show your love for him.

They are offering decals for your vehicle with a contribution of $10 or more. Those contributions will be used for Houdini’s care. Mobile users click here to see it.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s off is located at 150 North Provident Way in Elizabethtown.

The sheriff’s office said they already had some stop by to contribute and get their Houdini decal.

Houdini was injured on Oct. 21 in his favorite stomping grounds of I-65.

