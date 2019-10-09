LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 25 years, they've helped people receive the medical care they need, and on Tuesday, Supplies Over Seas reached a major milestone.



Volunteers from Brown-Forman weighed the 3-millionth pound of medical equipment to be packed up. That shipment will head to Sierra Leone.

Since 1993, the organization has sent medical supplies to care for people in 105 different countries.

This year alone, they've deployed 91 international humanitarian shipments which consist of surplus medical supplies and equipment.

“There's an environmental impact, but there's also a charitable impact overseas for people who wouldn't get healthcare. Now they're getting very good, quality equipment from the United States that otherwise would have been thrown away,” Brown Forman senior vice president Jim Perry said. Perry also serves on the board of directors at Supplies Over Seas.

In addition to the 3 million pounds of equipment donated, Supplies Over Seas is also celebrating 150,000 volunteer hours logged.

