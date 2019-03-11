LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We are just a couple of days away from the 2019 election and candidates are making their rounds to get the final votes.

There are races happening on the state level in Kentucky and on the local level in Indiana so do you know where to go to cast your vote?

Well if you live in Kentucky click here to check for your polling place. They will be open from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, November 5th. This is a full list of the candidates that are running.

Governor: (D) Andy Beshear/ Jacqueline Coleman

(R) Matt Bevin/ Ralph Alvarado Secretary of state (D) Heather French Henry

Michael G. Adams Attorney General (D) Greg Stumbo

(R) Daniel Cameron Auditor (D) Sheri Donahue

(R) Mike Harmon

(LP) Kyle Hugenberg Treasurer (D) Michael Bowman

(R) Allison Ball Commissioner of agriculture (D) Robert Haley Conway

(R) Ryan Quarles

(LP) Josh Gilpin

If you live in Indiana, click here for polling places. For a list of all of the Clark County candidates and Floyd County candidates, click on the links attached.

On this last super Saturday, candidates were all over the map, meeting and greeting different voters.

The Kentucky GOP made a stop for coffee and doughnuts in Louisville early this morning and the Democrats made their way to Local 7873 in the city just before sunset.

Vice President Mike Pence made his way to the bluegrass this past Friday to support the GOP candidates and President Trump will be flying in on Monday.

